Police arrest 21 people day after anti-encroachment drive turns violent at Vishalgad Fort

Mumbai

A day after violence broke out during a ‘Chalo Vishalgad’ campaign by some right-wing organisations that were protesting against the alleged encroachment at Vishalgad Fort in Maharashtra’s Kolhapur, the police on Tuesday arrested 21 suspects and filed cases, including against former Rajya Sabha MP Sambhajiraje Chhatrapati.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde visited Vishalgad around 1 a.m. on Tuesday and instructed authorities to ensure that no untoward incident occurs. He assured that encroachments would be removed. The administration issued prohibitory orders from July 15 to 29 to keep the situation under control.

The violence prompted the Opposition to target the Mahayuti government and ask whether “Jungle Raj” is prevailing in the State. Hundreds of supporters had joined Mr. Sambhajiraje, the descendant of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, on his way to the fort on July 14 to demand the removal of nearly 150 structures which, he claimed, had encroached the property.

However, before he reached the place, violence broke out in Gajapur village, five kilometres from the base of the fort, with supporters vandalising the local shops and houses and pelting stones at on-duty policemen. Videos have emerged showing miscreants vandalising a local mosque with hammers.

“The video footage has been used to identify the suspects,” said Kolhapur Additional Superintendent of Police Nikesh Khatmode-Patil. However, police have refrained from commenting on charges related to the former MP.

For more than a year now, right-wing organisations have been demanding the removal of encroachments and a ban on animal slaughter in the fort, with Mr. Chhatrapati spearheading it. A week ago, a ‘ Maha Aarti ’ was held at the fort with thousands in attendance.

State govt. slammed

Slamming the State government, Mr. Sambhajiraje on Monday said, “Hindus, Muslims and even the state has encroached upon the fort. It comes under the Department of Archaeology... without their permission, not a single stone can be moved. How was a bridge constructed and locals permitted to build houses?”

