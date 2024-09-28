PM Modi to launch projects worth ₹11,200 crore for Maharashtra on September 29

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will launch projects worth more than ₹11,200 crore for Maharashtra through video conferencing on Sunday (September 29, 2024).

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) on Saturday said Mr. Modi will inaugurate the Pune Metro section from the district court to Swargate, which will also mark the completion of the Pune Metro Rail Project (Phase-1).

The cost of the underground section is around ₹1,810 crore.

Mr. Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Swargate-Katraj extension of Pune Metro Phase-1, to be developed at a cost of around ₹2,955 crore. This southern extension of around 5.46 km is completely underground with three stations – Market Yard, Padmavati and Katraj, the PMO said.

The Prime Minister will also inaugurate the Bidkin Industrial Area, a transformative project covering an expansive 7,855 acres under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme of the Centre.

The project developed under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor holds immense potential as a vibrant economic hub in the Marathwada region. The Centre has approved it with an overall project cost of more than ₹6,400 crore for development in three phases, the PMO said.

Mr. Modi will inaugurate the Solapur airport as well. It will significantly improve connectivity, making Solapur more accessible to tourists, business travellers and investors.

The existing terminal building at the airport has been revamped to serve around 4.1 lakh passengers annually, the PMO said.

Mr. Modi will lay the foundation stone for a memorial at Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule’s first girls’ school at Bhidewada in commemoration of the noted social reformer.

The Prime Minister was to launch most of these projects from Pune in the poll-bound State a few days ago but his visit was cancelled due to massive rain.

