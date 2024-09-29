PM Modi slams previous governments for ‘lack of planning and vision’

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday criticised previous governments for their lack of vision and planning in urban development. He said the Pune Metro project would have been stalled under the “old work culture” which his government had moved away from.

Mr. Modi inaugurated and laid the foundation stones for projects worth ₹11,200 crore in Maharashtra, via video conferencing, highlighting the completion of Phase 1 of the Pune Metro as a key step in enhancing the quality of life in the city. He argued that the old approach of previous administrations would have prevented the Pune Metro project from even starting.

The Prime Minister’s scheduled visit to Pune on September 26 was cancelled due to heavy rain in the city. He recalled inaugurating the metro service from Ruby Hall Clinic to Ramwadi in March 2022 and lauded the work done for the expansion of Pune Metro from 2016 till now because of faster decision-making and removing obstacles.

Recently, NCP(SP) leader Supriya Sule criticised Mr. Modi for inaugurating the ‘same’ project five times and suggested him to flag off the project virtually.

Mr. Modi also pointed out that the present government had prepared a modern network of metro in Pune while the previous government could barely construct a single Metro pillar in eight years.

New ambitions

The senior BJP leader, who recently completed 100 days in office in the third successive term, stressed that Maharashtra needed new ambitions and large-scale goals, particularly in transforming Pune into a hub for urban development. Addressing the city’s growing population, he said enhancing modern public transport and connectivity were crucial for accelerating urban growth, a priority of the current government in Maharashtra.

Mr. Modi lamented that previous governments lacked the foresight and proper planning needed for urban infrastructure. “Due to the booming population, the speed of the city shouldn’t slow down but boost its capacity. This can happen only if the public transport is made modern and connectivity is improved. This is the approach of the Mahayuti government.”

“Unfortunately, previously there was lack of vision and planning for urban development. Due to the old work culture of delays, the country and the State had to suffer. The Pune Metro project was conceived in 2008 but the foundation was laid by us in 2016 and now it is expanding. The previous government couldn’t even set up one pillar of metro project in eight years,” he said, underscoring the importance of development-driven governance in ensuring Maharashtra’s progress, as any disruption in this continuity leads to significant losses for the State.

Pat for Shinde

He also praised Chief Minister Eknath Shinde for removing obstacles in the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, calling for infrastructure to be built with future needs in mind, ensuring benefits for all. “Various stalled projects, from Metro initiatives to the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train and critical irrigation projects for farmers, were delayed before the advent of the double-engine government,”Mr. Modi said.

In addition to the metro project, he laid the foundation for a memorial commemorating Savitribai Phule’s first girls’ school at Bhidewada, Pune, and stressed on the importance of balancing modernisation with the preservation of India’s cultural legacy and said women’s involvement in social change was transformative.

“The country has seen what happens when women take up the responsibility of social change. If Maharashtra develops, the country will follow. Together we will achieve this goal of ‘Viksit Maharashtra, Viksit Bharat… we have to cross many stages for achieving the ‘peak’ of Viksit Bharat,” he said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted his government’s efforts toward women’s empowerment, including stronger laws for women’s safety, the women’s reservation bill, and the inclusion of women in the armed forces, “and under Swachh Bharat Mission, toilets for women were made.”

Underground stretch

Mr. Modi inaugurated Pune Metro’s new underground section from District Court to Swargate, marking the completion of Phase-1 of the Pune Metro Rail Project. The underground stretch, spanning between District Court and Swargate, was built at a cost of ₹1,810 crore.

Additionally, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the Swargate-Katraj Extension of the Pune Metro Phase-1. This southern extension, which is 5.46 km long and entirely underground, will include three stations: Market Yard, Padmavati, and Katraj. The project is estimated to cost ₹2,955 crore.

Mr. Modi also inaugurated the Solapur Airport, which has been revamped to accommodate around 4.1 lakh passengers annually. “Devotees of Bhagwan Vitthal have also received a special present today”, the Prime Minister said.

The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation the Bidkin Industrial Area, a transformative project covering an expansive 7,855 acres under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme of the Government of India, situated 20 km south of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra. The project, developed under the Delhi-Mumbai Industrial Corridor, held immense potential as a vibrant economic hub in the Marathwada region. The Central government had approved this project with an overall cost of over ₹6,400 crore for development in three phases.

