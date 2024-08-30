PM Modi lays foundation stone of Vadhvan Port project in Maharashtra’s Palghar

The Vadhvan Port of which PM Modi laid the foundation stone on Friday (August 30, 2024), is set to boost India's trade in many aspects because of its strategic location and capacity.

Situated in Palghar, Maharashtra, Vadhvan Port will be India's largest deep-water port with an investment of ₹76,220 crore.

Owing to its coasts, Maharashtra has centuries-old connection to international trade, Mr. Modi said.

“Today is a historic day in India’s journey towards progress,” he said. The ‘New India’ knows its strength and has left behind the shackles of slavery, he added, The Vadhvan Port is expected to be a world-class maritime gateway that will boost the country’s trade and economic growth by catering to large container vessels, offering deeper drafts, and accommodating ultra-large cargo ships.

The port, located near Dahanu town in Palghar district, will provide direct connectivity to international shipping routes, reducing transit times and costs.

Equipped with state-of-the-art technology and infrastructure, the port will feature deep berths, efficient cargo handling facilities, and modern port management systems.

The port is expected to generate significant employment opportunities, stimulate local businesses, and contribute to the overall economic development of the region.

The project incorporates sustainable development practices, with a focus on minimizing environmental impact and adhering to stringent ecological standards. Once operational, the port will enhance India’s maritime connectivity and further strengthen its position as a global trade hub.

Mr. Modi also launched the ₹360 crore National Roll Out of Vessel Communication and Support system, under which one lakh transponders will be installed in a phased manner on mechanised and motorised fishing vessels in 13 coastal states and Union Territories.

The vessel communication and support system is an indigenous technology developed by ISRO, which will help in establishing two-way communication while fishermen are at sea and also help in rescue operations as well as ensure their safety.

Mr. Modi also laid the foundation stone for important fishery infrastructure projects including development, upgradation and modernization of fishing harbours, fish landing centres and construction of fish markets.

