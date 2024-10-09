GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi launches development projects of over ₹7,600 crore in Maharashtra

The Prime Minister laid the foundation stones of the upgradation of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur and the New Integrated Terminal Building at the Shirdi Airport

Published - October 09, 2024 02:01 pm IST - Nagpur

PTI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi | Photo Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) virtually laid the foundation stone of various development projects of more than ₹7,600 crore in Maharashtra.

He laid the foundation stones of the upgradation of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur and the New Integrated Terminal Building at the Shirdi Airport in the state via video conference.

PM Modi inaugurates Pune Metro underground section, lays foundation stone for projects worth ₹11,200 cr. in Maharashtra

The Prime Minister also virtually inaugurated the Indian Institute of Skills Mumbai and Vidya Samiksha Kendra in Maharashtra and launched 10 new government medical colleges in the state.

The upgradation of the Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar International Airport in Nagpur will be done with a total estimated project cost of around ₹7,000 crore, as per officials.

It will serve as a catalyst for growth across multiple sectors, including manufacturing, aviation, tourism, logistics, and healthcare, benefitting Nagpur city and the wider Vidarbha region.

The New Integrated Terminal Building at the Shirdi Airport, to be set up at a cost of ₹645 crore, will provide world-class facilities and amenities for the religious tourists coming to Shirdi, the officials said.

The construction theme of the proposed terminal is based on the spiritual Neem tree of Saibaba.

The 10 new government medical colleges in Maharashtra, launched by the PM on Wednesday, are located in Mumbai, Nashik, Jalna, Amravati, Gadchiroli, Buldhana, Washim, Bhandara, Hingoli and Ambernath (Thane).

While enhancing the under-graduate and post-graduate seats, the colleges will also offer specialised tertiary healthcare to the people, as per the officials.

The Indian Institute of Skills (IIS) Mumbai has been set up with an aim to create an industry-ready workforce with cutting-edge technology and hands-on training.

Established under a Public-Private Partnership model, it is a collaboration between the Tata Education and Development Trust and the Government of India.

The institute plans to provide training in highly specialised areas like mechatronics, artificial intelligence, data analytics, industrial automation and robotics among others.

The Vidya Samiksha Kendra (VSK) of Maharashtra will provide access to students, teachers and administrators to crucial academic and administrative data through live chatbots such as Smart Upasthiti, Swadhyay among others.

It will offer high quality insights to schools to manage resources effectively, strengthen ties between parents and the state, and deliver responsive support. It will also supply curated instructional resources to enhance teaching practices and student learning, the officials said.

Published - October 09, 2024 02:01 pm IST

Related Topics

India / Maharashtra / development

