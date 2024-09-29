PM Modi inaugurates Pune Metro section, lays foundation stone of ₹11,200 cr projects in Maharashtra

Ahead of the assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday (September 29, 2024) virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for various projects worth ₹11,200 crore in Maharashtra. His scheduled visit to Pune on September 26 was cancelled due to heavy rains in the city.

Mr. Modi inaugurated Pune Metro’s new underground section from District Court to Swargate, marking the completion of Phase-1 of the Pune Metro Rail Project. The underground stretch, spanning between District Court and Swargate, was built at a cost of ₹ 1,810 crore.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, along with other leaders, participated in the event in Pune.

Additionally, the Prime Minister laid the foundation stone for the Swargate-Katraj Extension of the Pune Metro Phase-1. This southern extension, which is 5.46 km long and entirely underground, will include three stations: Market Yard, Padmavati, and Katraj. The project is estimated to cost ₹2,955 crore.

PM Modi also inaugurated Solapur Airport, which has been revamped to accommodate around 4.1 lakh passengers annually. Recently, NCP(SP) leader Supriya Sule criticised the Prime Minister for inaugurating the ‘same’ project five times.

In addition, he laid the foundation stone for the Memorial to Krantijyoti Savitribai Phule’s First Girls’ School, located at Bhidewada, Pune, commemorating the legacy of India’s first female teacher and her contributions to women’s education.

The Prime Minister dedicated to the nation the Bidkin Industrial Area, a transformative project covering an expansive 7,855 acres under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme of the Government of India, situated 20 km south of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in Maharashtra. The project, developed under the Delhi Mumbai Industrial Corridor, held immense potential as a vibrant economic hub in the Marathwada region. The Central Government had approved this project with an overall cost of over ₹6,400 crore for development in three phases.