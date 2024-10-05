ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi inaugurates projects worth ₹32,800 crore at Thane

Updated - October 05, 2024 06:00 pm IST

He said the dreams and ambitions of the government are focussed on “Viksit Bharat”

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering during the foundation stone laying and inauguration of various development projects, in Thane, Maharashtra, Saturday (October 5, 2024) | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated projects worth ₹32,800 crore at Thane on Saturday (October 5, 2024) Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were present at the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi said the projects unveiled at Thane and Mumbai will be historical identities. “I worship the Sri Kokileshwar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr. Ambedkar at Thane,” he said.

‘Congress being run by gang of urban Naxals,’ says PM Modi in Maharashtra

He said the dreams and ambitions of the government are focussed on “Viksit Bharat”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This was a lot of work as we had to focus on development and handle Congress at the same time,” he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

PM Modi mentioned a long list of infrastructure projects in Thane and Mumbai. He said the government will improve the image of Mumbai and Thane.

He claimed that the Congress and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would stall development works whenever they would get the chance to. He also blamed the Congress for stalling schemes like the bullet train project. “People should keep those who are stopping development away from power,” Mr. Modi added.

ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi to inaugurate new Mumbai Metro line, infra projects worth over ₹50,000 crore in Maharashtra today

“While we say make toilets, congress levies tax on toilets,” Mr. Modi said taking a dig at the Himachal Pradesh government’s move to charge families for water and sewage connections

“Congress is run by a gang of urban Naxals,” claimed Mr. Modi in Thane.

“Congress will bring in article 370 again,” he said, further adding “NDA will fulfil the dreams of Maharashtra.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US