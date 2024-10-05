PM Modi inaugurates projects worth ₹32,800 crore at Thane

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated projects worth ₹32,800 crore at Thane on Saturday (October 5, 2024) Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were present at the event.

PM Modi said the projects unveiled at Thane and Mumbai will be historical identities. “I worship the Sri Kokileshwar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr. Ambedkar at Thane,” he said.

He said the dreams and ambitions of the government are focussed on “Viksit Bharat”.

“This was a lot of work as we had to focus on development and handle Congress at the same time,” he added.

PM Modi mentioned a long list of infrastructure projects in Thane and Mumbai. He said the government will improve the image of Mumbai and Thane.

He claimed that the Congress and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would stall development works whenever they would get the chance to. He also blamed the Congress for stalling schemes like the bullet train project. “People should keep those who are stopping development away from power,” Mr. Modi added.

“While we say make toilets, congress levies tax on toilets,” Mr. Modi said taking a dig at the Himachal Pradesh government’s move to charge families for water and sewage connections

“Congress is run by a gang of urban Naxals,” claimed Mr. Modi in Thane.

“Congress will bring in article 370 again,” he said, further adding “NDA will fulfil the dreams of Maharashtra.”