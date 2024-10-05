GIFT a SubscriptionGift
PM Modi inaugurates projects worth ₹32,800 crore at Thane

He said the dreams and ambitions of the government are focussed on “Viksit Bharat”

Updated - October 05, 2024 06:00 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering during the foundation stone laying and inauguration of various development projects, in Thane, Maharashtra, Saturday (October 5, 2024)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a gathering during the foundation stone laying and inauguration of various development projects, in Thane, Maharashtra, Saturday (October 5, 2024) | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated projects worth ₹32,800 crore at Thane on Saturday (October 5, 2024) Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis were present at the event.

PM Modi said the projects unveiled at Thane and Mumbai will be historical identities. “I worship the Sri Kokileshwar, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Dr. Ambedkar at Thane,” he said.

‘Congress being run by gang of urban Naxals,’ says PM Modi in Maharashtra

He said the dreams and ambitions of the government are focussed on “Viksit Bharat”.

“This was a lot of work as we had to focus on development and handle Congress at the same time,” he added.

PM Modi mentioned a long list of infrastructure projects in Thane and Mumbai. He said the government will improve the image of Mumbai and Thane.

He claimed that the Congress and Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would stall development works whenever they would get the chance to. He also blamed the Congress for stalling schemes like the bullet train project. “People should keep those who are stopping development away from power,” Mr. Modi added.

PM Modi to inaugurate new Mumbai Metro line, infra projects worth over ₹50,000 crore in Maharashtra today

“While we say make toilets, congress levies tax on toilets,” Mr. Modi said taking a dig at the Himachal Pradesh government’s move to charge families for water and sewage connections

“Congress is run by a gang of urban Naxals,” claimed Mr. Modi in Thane.

“Congress will bring in article 370 again,” he said, further adding “NDA will fulfil the dreams of Maharashtra.”

Published - October 05, 2024 05:51 pm IST

