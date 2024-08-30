PM Modi apologises for Shivaji statue collapse

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (August 30, 2024) apologised for the collapse of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg.

“For me, my colleagues, and everyone, Shivaji Maharaj is not just a king but a revered figure... I bow my head in apology,” he said.

The Prime Minister was speaking to a crowd in Maharashtra’s Palghar, where he is launching the Vadhvan port and other projects.

“I also extend my apologies to all those who worship Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as their revered deity, as their sentiments were hurt. My ‘sanskar’ is entirely different... for us, nothing is greater than our revered deity,” Mr. Modi said.

The 35-foot statue of the 17th-century Maratha warrior king, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajkot fort in Malvan tehsil of Sindhudurg on Navy Day (December 4) last year, collapsed around 1 pm on Monday (August 26, 2024).

Chetan Patil, the structural consultant named in the FIR registered in connection with the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district, has been arrested from Kolhapur, police said on Friday (August 30, 2024).

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday visited the Rajkot fort and later wrote on X that “a grand statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be installed at the same place”.

