ADVERTISEMENT

PM Modi apologises for Shivaji statue collapse

Updated - August 30, 2024 03:44 pm IST

Published - August 30, 2024 03:30 pm IST

The Prime Minister was speaking to a crowd in Maharashtra’s Palghar

The Hindu Bureau

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Palghar, Maharashtra, on, August 30, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (August 30, 2024) apologised for the collapse of the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at Rajkot Fort in Sindhudurg.

ADVERTISEMENT

Efforts to rebuild Shivaji Maharaj statue underway, arrests made: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar

“For me, my colleagues, and everyone, Shivaji Maharaj is not just a king but a revered figure... I bow my head in apology,” he said.

The Prime Minister was speaking to a crowd in Maharashtra’s Palghar, where he is launching the Vadhvan port and other projects.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I also extend my apologies to all those who worship Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj as their revered deity, as their sentiments were hurt. My ‘sanskar’ is entirely different... for us, nothing is greater than our revered deity,” Mr. Modi said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The 35-foot statue of the 17th-century Maratha warrior king, unveiled by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rajkot fort in Malvan tehsil of Sindhudurg on Navy Day (December 4) last year, collapsed around 1 pm on Monday (August 26, 2024).

Chetan Patil, the structural consultant named in the FIR registered in connection with the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s statue in Maharashtra’s Sindhudurg district, has been arrested from Kolhapur, police said on Friday (August 30, 2024).

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday visited the Rajkot fort and later wrote on X that “a grand statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj will be installed at the same place”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US