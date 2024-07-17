Pimpri-Chinchwad NCP Chief resigns from his post

In a big blow to Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the party’s Pimpri-Chinchwad chief, Ajit Gavhane, resigned from his post on July 16 and submitted his resignation letter to party president Sunil Tatkare.

Along with Ajit Gavhane, two former corporators from Pimpri Chinchwad also sent their resignation letters to Sunil Tatkare.

On Monday, Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal met National Congress Party (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar and said that the alleged clashes between Maratha and OBC people over reservation can be stopped if all parties come together.

This was the first meeting of Chhagan Bhujbal with Sharad Pawar after the NCP split in July last year.

After meeting with Mr. Pawar, Mr. Bhujbal said, “NCP-SCP Chief Sharad Pawar knows how the people of different communities are living in villages. I told him that there are clashes in villages in connection with the Maratha reservation. This can be stopped if leaders of all parties come together, otherwise, the situation will keep worsening. He (Sharad Pawar) said he would speak to CM Shinde and try to bring out a solution.”

“I can meet PM Modi, HM Amit Shah, or LoP Rahul Gandhi for OBC reservation; I am ready to do anything to solve this issue,” he added.

The Maharashtra Minister also mentioned that he requested Sharad Pawar’s intervention in the matter, as he is one of the leaders in Maharashtra, who understands the issue better.

“Maratha community people and OBC community have extremely bad feelings about each other and in several parts of Maharashtra, they are also not visiting each other’s houses. Due to the ongoing reservation conflict. I requested Sharad Pawar Sahib’s intervention in the matter because he is one of the leaders in Maharashtra, who understands the issue better,” Chhagan Bhujbal said.