Pending resignation acceptance, former IPS’ candidacy rejected

May 05, 2024 02:00 am | Updated 02:00 am IST - Mumbai:

Candidacy of Abdur Rahman, Indian Police Service (IPS) officer from Maharashtra who had stepped down from service in 2019 protesting the Citizenship (Amendment) Act or CAA, has been rejected on the grounds of ‘office of profit’ as his resignation has not been accepted by the government.

“Today, the authorities have informed me that the nomination I had filed to contest from Dhule stands rejected on the grounds of ‘office of profit’,” shared Mr. Rahman with The Hindu.

Two of the other contestants from Dhule are Bharatiya Janata Party’s Dr. Subhash Bhamre, a two-term MP as well as former Union Minister and Congress nominee Shobha Bachhav, a two-term MLA and former Mayor of Nashik civic body.

The 1997 batch IPS officer was Inspector General, Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC), when he decided to protest and resign over the passing of CAA in Rajya Sabha. He secured a ticket from Prakash Ambedkar’s Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) to participate in the Lok Sabha election from Dhule.

Mr. Rahman had sought voluntary retirement in December 2019 and since then it has not been accepted. Later, he filed a petition in the Bombay High Court pressing for acceptance of the same. The next hearing in the case is scheduled on Monday (May 6). So far, the government has challenged his plea on the grounds of an impending disciplinary proceedings against him.

“I presented my side that I am not receiving any salary, no house or vehicle, I don’t hold them any more. Still the officials did not agree to change their stand. They had already taken a decision and signed the rejection papers. I think there is a conspiracy behind it,” said Mr. Rahman.

As a hearing of his existing litigation on voluntary retirement scheme is being heard in the court, Mr. Rahman plans to seek legal opinion if the same can be put forward during the same hearing or not.

