Pawar, Congress’ stance unclear on OBC quota issue: Maharashtra BJP chief

Mr. Bawankule said that all political parties and State Legislature support the Maratha community’s demand for reservation in government jobs and education

Published - July 17, 2024 03:05 am IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule. | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

BJP Maharashtra president Chandrashekhar Bawankule said on July 16 it is not clear whether Sharad Pawar and the Congress leaders support the reservation to the Maratha community under the Other Backward Class category.

He said that State Minister and prominent OBC leader Chhagan Bhujbal’s initiative to meet Mr. Pawar to discuss the Maratha reservation issue was a positive step aimed at fostering social harmony.

Mr. Bhujbal on Monday had met the NCP (SP) chief, seeking his intervention in the Maratha quota issue and objections raised by the OBC leaders. This meeting followed the Minister’s indirect criticism of Mr. Pawar for the Opposition’s boycott of an all-party meeting on the same issue.

Mr. Bawankule said that all political parties and State Legislature support the Maratha community’s demand for reservation in government jobs and education. “Mr. Bhujbal’s move to discuss the issue with Sharad Pawar was appropriate. It was an initiative taken to maintain social harmony in Maharashtra. I feel he will accept Mr. Bhujbal’s request,” he said.

Maharashtra / Mumbai / Reservation

