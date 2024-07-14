Parody account’s post lands YouTuber Dhruv Rathee in legal trouble

Maharashtra’s Cyber Police booked popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee on July 13 for a message posted on his parody account on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s daughter clearing a competitive exam.

ADVERTISEMENT

The X account named Dhruv Rathee (Parody) has @dhruvrahtree as the handle and description “This is the fan and parody account and not affiliated with the original account @dhruv_rathee. Not impersonating anyone. This account is Parody.” posted multiple messages. This social media account alleged that Lok Sabha Speaker Mr. Birla’s daughter Anjali Birla had cleared the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) exam without even appearing for it.

The Speaker’s relative brought this message to the notice of Maharashtra’s police, who then registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita as well as the IT Act, on the charges of defamation, intentional insult, breach of peace and mischief.

Through X, the Maharashtra Police informed the parody account owner that an FIR had been registered for a total of nine posts. “These activities constitute criminal offences and are punishable under the law. Moreover, you are in direct violation of Twitter )now known as X) Community Guidelines. You are hereby directed to cease engaging in such activities and to remove all objectionable posts, comments, and stories related to Ms. Anjali Birla. Please take immediate action to rectify this matter,” Maharashtra Cyber Police’s message to the parody account read.

On its receipt, the account holder deleted the messages and posted, “As directed by @MahaCyber1, I have deleted all my posts and comments on Anjali Birla, I would like to apologise as I was unaware about the facts and copied someone else’s tweets and shared it.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.