Palghar Police attacked while foiling cow slaughter attempt, six arrested

A police team was allegedly assaulted while foiling an attempt to transport cows for slaughter in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, according to police on Tuesday.

The incident occurred at Dharanpada in Jawhar in the early hours of Monday. District Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil stated that a patrolling team received a tip-off that cows were to be loaded into a truck from an orchard for slaughter in the area.

On June 17, an FIR was registered against six people under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging their duty), and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, and Maharashtra Animal Preservation Act.

Palghar police confirmed the arrest of the six accused after the team searched the area and found them hiding in a hillock. During the chase, the accused allegedly pelted stones at the police team, and one of them attempted to attack a cop with a sickle.

Palghar police arrested six accused identified as Soheb Khan and Sheikh Shabir Sheikh, residents of Malegaon in Nashik; Sumit Lazarus Kharat, Bablu Sheikh, and Musa Haroon Shaikh from Ahmednagar district; and Hussain Abbas Sheikh from Shirdi. The accused stated they were taking the cows to Malegaon for slaughter for Eid-ul-Azha.

Police recovered six cows and five calves valued at ₹15 lakhs from the accused and sent them to a cattle shelter.

