OBC activists in Maharashtra suspend fast after 10 days

Updated - June 22, 2024 09:51 pm IST

Published - June 22, 2024 09:07 pm IST - MUMBAI

The protest had aimed to keep Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota intact and this ran counter to pro-Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil’s demand for Maratha reservation under the OBC category

Abhinay Deshpande
Laxman Hake and Navnath Waghmare with Chhagan Bhujbal at the protest site in Jalna on Saturday.

OBC quota activists Laxman Hake and Navnath Waghmare on Saturday ended their hunger strike on Sunday over attempts to eat into the existing reservation pie after meeting with a delegation from the Maharashtra government. They warned the Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led government that the protest would resume if their demands were not met.

The duo’s protest aimed to ensure that the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota remained intact ran as a counter to pro-Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil’s demand for Maratha reservation under the OBC category.

“We are temporarily suspending our protest. If our demands are not met, we will resume it,” Mr. Hake said from the protest site in Jalna district’s Wadigodri village.

He insisted that a “white paper” be issued to address objections to the government’s draft notification, which proposes issuing Kunbi certificates to Marathas who have already established their Kunbi status. Kunbis are an agrarian OBC community. This notification proposes granting Kunbi certificates to sage-soyare (relatives) of Marathas who have already confirmed their Kunbi status.

The delegation, comprising 12 members including Ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, Atul Save, Girish Mahajan, Dhananjay Munde, Uday Samant, and Member of Legislative Council Gopichand Padalkar, assured Mr. Hake and Mr. Waghmare of their inclusion in an all-party meeting on June 29 to discuss the quota issue.

Mr. Bhujbal affirmed that the OBC quota would remain untouched, and that action would be taken against the issuance of fake Kunbi certificates to some Marathas. He said the Maratha community should seek separate reservations in government jobs and education, rather than claiming OBC status, stressing that reservation aims to address social backwardness, not poverty.

He also praised his cabinet colleague and BJP leader Girish Mahajan for asserting that the draft notification concerning sage-soyare lacked legal standing.

Earlier in the day in Beed, OBC members blocked the Ahmednagar Highway by setting tires on fire. They took to the streets insisting that their reservation rights remain intact.

Earlier this week, Mr. Hake and Mr. Waghmare alleged that Maratha youths are ending their lives due to confusion created by Mr. Jarange-Patil. They also accused Chief Minister Shinde of ignoring their protest for OBCs.

In February this year, the Maharashtra legislature unanimously passed a Bill granting a separate 10% reservation in education and jobs to the Maratha community under a separate category. However, the community has been demanding a quota under the OBC grouping.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / Mumbai

