No need for Maha Vikas Aghadi to declare CM face: Sharad Pawar

Updated - September 04, 2024 04:44 pm IST

Published - September 04, 2024 04:21 pm IST - Kolhapur

The Chief Ministerial candidate will be decided on the basis of which party wins the most number of seats in the alliance, NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar

PTI

Sharad Pawar said that there is no need for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to declare a Chief Ministerial face ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections. File | Photo Credit: ANI

Former Union minister Sharad Pawar on Wednesday (September 4, 2024) said that there is no need for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) to declare a Chief Ministerial face ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Elections.

Talking to reporters in Kolhapur, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) president said the decision on who will be the Chief Minister can be made after the poll results.

Also Read: How Shivaji remains a hot button issue in Maharashtra politics

“The Chief Ministerial candidate will be decided on the basis of which party wins the most number of seats in the alliance,” he said.

Mr. Pawar said he would want the MVA to complete the seat-sharing process and start the poll campaign at the earliest.

"MVA leaders should sit for talks beginning September 7 to 9," he said, adding he expects the election process to be completed by the second week of November.

Decision on Mahayuti’s CM candidate will be taken later, says Ajit Pawar

Talks among the MVA, comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (SP) and Congress, should include Peasants and Workers party (PWP), CPI and CPM as well, Pawar said. "These parties have some pockets of influence in the state and they helped the MVA in the Lok Sabha elections," he said.

