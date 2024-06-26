No CIBIL scores for farmers or face FIR: Fadnavis warns banks

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis warned nationalised banks on Tuesday, stating that they would face FIRs if they insist on CIBIL scores from farmers seeking crop loans.

During a State-level bankers’ committee meeting attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, other ministers, and senior officials from the Reserve Bank of India, NABARD, and nationalised banks, Mr. Fadnavis stated that once FIRs are filed, banks should not expect government intervention.

“If banks demand CIBIL scores from farmers, we will file FIRs. After that, they shouldn’t approach us for assistance. We have previously issued instructions on this matter, but if banks continue to disregard them, we will take necessary action to support the impoverished farmers,” he said.

