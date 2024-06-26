ADVERTISEMENT

No CIBIL scores for farmers or face FIR: Fadnavis warns banks

Published - June 26, 2024 12:43 am IST - Mumbai

During a State-level bankers’ committee meeting, Mr. Fadnavis stated that once FIRs are filed, banks should not expect government intervention

The Hindu Bureau

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis warned nationalised banks stating that they would face FIRs if they insist on CIBIL scores from farmers seeking crop loans. File | Photo Credit: -

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis warned nationalised banks on Tuesday, stating that they would face FIRs if they insist on CIBIL scores from farmers seeking crop loans.

During a State-level bankers’ committee meeting attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, other ministers, and senior officials from the Reserve Bank of India, NABARD, and nationalised banks, Mr. Fadnavis stated that once FIRs are filed, banks should not expect government intervention.

“If banks demand CIBIL scores from farmers, we will file FIRs. After that, they shouldn’t approach us for assistance. We have previously issued instructions on this matter, but if banks continue to disregard them, we will take necessary action to support the impoverished farmers,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US