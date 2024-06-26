GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

No CIBIL scores for farmers or face FIR: Fadnavis warns banks

During a State-level bankers’ committee meeting, Mr. Fadnavis stated that once FIRs are filed, banks should not expect government intervention

Published - June 26, 2024 12:43 am IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis warned nationalised banks stating that they would face FIRs if they insist on CIBIL scores from farmers seeking crop loans. File

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis warned nationalised banks stating that they would face FIRs if they insist on CIBIL scores from farmers seeking crop loans. File | Photo Credit: -

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis warned nationalised banks on Tuesday, stating that they would face FIRs if they insist on CIBIL scores from farmers seeking crop loans.

During a State-level bankers’ committee meeting attended by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, other ministers, and senior officials from the Reserve Bank of India, NABARD, and nationalised banks, Mr. Fadnavis stated that once FIRs are filed, banks should not expect government intervention.

“If banks demand CIBIL scores from farmers, we will file FIRs. After that, they shouldn’t approach us for assistance. We have previously issued instructions on this matter, but if banks continue to disregard them, we will take necessary action to support the impoverished farmers,” he said.

Related Topics

Maharashtra / India / banking

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.