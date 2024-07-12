NIA chargesheets ISIS terror conspiracy case involving Libya-based operative in Maharashtra

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on July 12 charge-sheeted two persons, including Libya-based terrorist, in the ISISI terror conspiracy case connected with the global terror network’s Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (Aurangabad), Maharashtra, linked module.

The accused, Mohammed Zoheb Khan, who was arrested by the agency in February, following searches across multiple locations, has been chargesheeted by NIA along with Libya-based Mohammed Shoeb Khan in the conspiracy to promote the ISIS anti-India agenda.

They had conspired to recruit vulnerable youth to carry out terror attacks at sensitive installations across India, the agency said. The duo was booked under various Sections of the Indian Penal Code and UA(P) Act. The NIA, in the chargesheet, has mentioned about international linkages in the conspiracy with involvement of foreign-based handlers of ISIS/IS.

Investigations in the case earlier by the anti-terror agency had revealed a web of anti-India activities involving the two accused. They found that the two men had taken ‘bayath’ (pledge of allegiance) towards the self-proclaimed Khalifa of ISIS.

The accused, who had planned to flee to Afghanistan or Turkey after executing a series of terror attacks in India as part of the conspiracy, were also found to be actively involved in developing a website for the promotion of extremist and violent ideology of ISIS. “They planned to attract youth from across the world into the ISIS fold through the website. The investigation also revealed that Zoheb Khan, who was recruited by Shoeb Khan, created a WhatsApp group. He added more than 50 youth from Aurangabad area to the group with an intent to radicalise and recruit them for furthering the nefarious activities of ISIS in India,” the agency said.

The accused had been sharing videos related to manufacturing of explosives and fabrication of IEDs. They had also prepared a detailed plan of action, which included planning, preparation, and execution of terror attacks at multiple places in India and actions to be taken after the execution of attacks.

The duo had conspired to endanger the safety and security of India, its secular ethos and culture, and the democratic systems of governance, NIA investigations had revealed.