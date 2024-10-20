News Analysis: How Matoshree and Maharashtra politics are inseparable

When Uddhav Thackeray warned the Congress ‘not to stretch till it snapped,’ the Congress high command sent its emissary – Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala to Matoshree, the family residence of Shiv Sena UBT president Uddhav Thackeray, to placate him. In the scheme of things of the Shiv Sena (earlier undivided, and now Sena UBT), immense significance is attached to the gesture of the national leadership descending at the doorstep of Matoshree.

The importance of Matoshree, the family residence of the Thackerays, has waxed and waned over the decades. The house has witnessed many transitions in Maharashtra politics. From superstar Rajinikanth to late Michael Jackson, and from Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Sarsanghachalak Mohan Bhagwat to Union Minister Amit Shah, Matoshree has hosted many public personalities. Just last year, superstar Rajinikanth, an admirer of late Balasaheb Thackeray, visited Matoshree to meet the Thackeray family. Critics say, the Bandra residence has lost its importance over the years, particularly after the demise of late founder of Shiv Sena, Balasaheb Thackeray in the year 2012.

But in the Sena scheme of things, a nearly sacred value has been attached to this residence. That is why, when the Shiv Sena-BJP alliance broke in the year 2019, Uddhav Thackeray accused Amit Shah of not keeping the word he had given in Matoshree during the closed door talks. It was deemed sacrilegious that the word given in a place where Balasaheb Thackeray dwelled, had not been kept.

The tussle ultimately led to an acrimonious fallout between the two old allies. Even before those talks happened, Sena had time and again postured that the talks with BJP will happen only if Amit Shah visits Matoshree.

When the undivided Shiv Sena was the elder brother in the alliance with the BJP in the 1990s and in the 2000s, Matoshree used to host leaders including Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Lal Krishna Advani, Pramod Mahajan, Gopinath Munde. In fact, political veterans recollect how conflicts used to get resolved at Matoshree even when the BJP State leadership had internal squabbles. They would come down at Matoshree to find a resolution to internal problems. Gopinath Munde, for instance, used to visit Matoshree when he would be upset. Nitin Gadkari would also frequent Matoshree. He was one of the leaders who went there after Raj Thackeray had parted ways with the Sena in the year 2005. Late Balasaheb Thackeray, at that time, would pejoratively call the BJP ‘Kamli’ (reference to the Lotus symbol of the party, indicating how the BJP was akin to the wife in the alliance).

But after the demise of Late Balasaheb Thackeray, as the political equations changed and the BJP gained clout, the importance of Matoshree also changed with times. Though the Thackerays continued to give immense importance to Central leadership coming at the doorstep of Matoshree, the visits became far and infrequent. After the demise of Balasaheb Thackeray, Ratan Tata had visited Matoshree to offer his condolences. In 2014, when the Shiv Sena faced its first election after the demise of Balasaheb, it had won 64 seats. Then, Subramanian Swamy had met Uddhav Thackeray at Matoshree to tell him that his leadership had strength and support.

“Matoshree has always been at the centre of Rashtrakaran (national interest). This has been the place where problems have been resolved, where people have engaged in meaningful discussions. That is why, from the old days, may it be superstars such as Amitabh Bachchan, or cricketers or social personalities, they have come to Matoshree. The RSS chief, Vajpayee ji, Advani ji, thereafter Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, J.P. Nadda, have all visited Matoshree,” said adv Harshal Pradhan, spokesperson and public relations head of the Shiv Sena (UBT.)

Now, it is the INDIA Bloc leaders who come to the residence. “After we came to power and Uddhav Thackeray became the Chief Minister, Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar, Supriya Sule, Balasaheb Thorat, started visiting Matoshree. In fact, Sharad Pawar would visit casually, several times, just to hold conversations. Matoshree goes beyond caste, creed, religion, language. Several people from various backgrounds visit the residence,” he said.

In fact, the relatively new alliance partners of the Shiv Sena (UBT) are aware of the sensitivity and the importance of Matoshree when it comes to wooing the party. And while the Mahayuti, particularly Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde, has taken barbs at Uddhav Thackeray for operating from within the four walls of Matoshree, Mr. Thackeray’s party continues to look at Matoshree as a key power centre.

So when Mr. Thackeray conveyed his displeasure, the Congress high command decided to send its emissary to Matoshree.

“Mr. Chennithala met Mr. Thackeray and offered to resolve the stalemate by asking Nana Patole to take a few steps back and suggested that the same be done with Sanjay Raut. The Sena point of view is clear that if we had left two key seats for the Congress in Lok Sabha elections, we should get at least 12 seats in return. One Lok Sabha seat is equivalent to six Assembly seats. The Congress cannot say that they will fight in Vidarbha, in Marathwada. And that we should be content with Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Konkan. Uddhav Thackeray has reviewed all 288 seats. We have our own assessment,” a Shiv Sena UBT leader told The Hindu.

The party has already cleared discussion with the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar [NCP(SP)]. “There are hardly any differences when it comes to the two parties now,” Sena sources said.

