NEET-UG paper leak case: Maharashtra police detain two ‘sub-agents’

The Maharashtra police have detained two ‘sub-agents’ who were allegedly working under the ‘direction’ of one of the arrested zilla parishad teachers involved in the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG) question paper leak case, informed sources said on Tuesday.

The two persons have been detained from Beed district and they were reportedly in touch with Jalil Pathan, who was arrested by the authorities on Sunday in connection with the NEET scam and is currently in police custody till July 2.

Meanwhile, the other zilla parishad teacher involved in the case — Sanjay Jadhav — was on Tuesday produced before a local court where he was sent to a six-day police custody till July 2.

The detention of the two sub-agents is separate from the four persons already booked by the police based on a complaint by the Maharashtra ATS.

These four include the two zilla parishad teachers and the third accused, Iranna Kongalwar, who hails from Nanded district, and works as an Industrial Training Institute instructor at Umarga in Latur district. Police teams raided Mr. Kongalwar’s house on Tuesday, but the suspect is still believed to be absconding.

The two accused teachers relayed hall ticket details of students to Mr. Kongalwar, who then forwarded them to the fourth accused, Gangadhar in Delhi, named in the FIR filed by the Latur police.

Advance payment

The accused teachers were said to have taken advance payment of ₹50,000 while the remaining amount — said to be in lakhs — was to be given by the candidate after they ‘passed’ the exam.

After candidates gave the advance money, their admit cards were given to Mr. Kongalwar.

A case was registered against the four accused at the Shivajinagar police station in Latur on Sunday night. An FIR has been lodged under Sections 3(v), 4 and 10 of The Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act 2024 along with Sections 420 (cheating), 120 (b) (pertaining to criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.