Need to introspect if political fragmentation affects people's welfare: Narayan Rane

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly polls, former chief minister Narayan Rane has said the need of the hour is to introspect if the fragmented political scenario in the state is conducive to people's welfare and their interests.

The repeated change in ideology and even constituency impacts the state's economy and the fiscal deficit is growing, BJP leader Mr. Rane told PTI while coming down heavily on Shiv Sena (UBT) head and former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Mr. Rane feels the ruling Mahayuti (comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar's NCP) has an edge in the Assembly polls, scheduled on November 20, due to BJP's strong leadership at the Centre.

But at the same time, he also said, "We (everyone) need to introspect whether political fragmentation impacts people's welfare and interests." Notably, the Shiv Sena split after a rebellion led by Eknath Shinde in June 2022. Mr. Shinde then joined hands with the BJP to form government.

The NCP founded by Sharad Pawar also split last year when Ajit Pawar and several other MLAs joined the Shinde-headed government.

Maratha quota issue

On the raging Maratha quota issue in Maharashtra, Mr. Rane said as per Articles 14 and 15(4) of the Constitution, state government has powers to conduct a survey to ascertain social, economic and education backwardness and provide reservations.

Not a panacea: On the Maratha demand for reservation

"When I had headed a committee for the Maratha quota (to study socio-economic conditions of the community), these procedures were followed, but it didn't stand in court. The present demands of 'sage soyre' (blood relatives) and Kunbi certificates to Marathas will not stand in courts. There are 16% poor Marathas out of the total 34% population of the community," he said.

The former Union minister wondered if a caste survey will serve any purpose.

"India is moving on the path of development. With the survey, caste divide will grow. It is already seen in Marathwada which is very sad. Social harmony is needed to find a solution," he said.

The government needs to take steps to improve the per capita income of people and improve employment opportunities so that they can tackle inflation, he added.

Mr. Rane, who quit the (then undivided) Shiv Sena in 2005 over differences with Uddhav Thackeray, said the 2024 Lok Sabha poll results have shown the "real" Shiv Sena is with state CM Eknath shinde.

"Uddhav Thackeray couldn't hold the original Shiv Sena together. Unlike (Shiv Sena founder) Balasaheb Thackeray, he cannot keep the cadre, leaders together. Uddhav Thackeray has no future," he claimed.

On the Mahayuti government

The ruling alliance is doing good work, he said, adding the completion of development projects in all sectors has been expedited.

The MVA regime (headed by Uddhav Thackeray) did not do any work in two-and-a-half years, he charged.

Uddhav Thackeray, as the then CM, went to Mantralaya (state secretariat), only for two days during his tenure, he claimed.

Mr. Rane said, "Uddhav did not work for the people, hence he had to go".

"Every day, thousands of files come and a chief minister has to take decisions. It is because of his behaviour and way of functioning that the Shiv Sena split," he claimed further targeting Uddhav Thackeray.

On the other side, the Mahayuti leaders are grassroot people and hence all the three leaders (referring to CM Shinde and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar) are popular. The Mahayuti will win the state polls, Mr. Rane said.

Those who work for the people will last and those who don't will be sent packing, he said.

''Uddhav Thackeray will be sent home by people. The people believe that the real Shiv Sena belongs to Eknath Shinde," he said.

Uddhav Thackeray doesn't know the Constitution, people's issues, and issues being faced by the country, Mr. Rane said, claiming he wants only the chair of power but does not want to use power for the people's welfare.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) chief does not know how to devise development policies and ensure resource mobilisation for the same, he said.

When there is a strong state government with maximum MLAs, the BJP-led alliance will get a good number of MPs in the next general elections, Rane said.

Development works will not be hampered which will be reflected positively in the state's GDP, he added.

The former Union MSME minister also lashed out at the opposition for claiming that the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises sector had deteriorated.

There are seven crore MSME businesses and 15-16 crore workers (in the sector), he said.

The Centre is providing them loans and technology to enhance their productivity, he said, adding there are one crore small industries in the MSME sector.

"We worked to upgrade the MSMEs from micro to small and then to medium," he said.