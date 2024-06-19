 NCP quashes rumours of senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal’s ‘defection’

Following its poor showing in the Lok Sabha election, there appears to be great disquiet within the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

Apart from ‘external’ friction with his Mahayuti ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (and its parent body the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh), it seems that Mr. Pawar is having a hard time keeping his own NCP flock together following rumours that senior party leader and Minister Chhagan Bhujbal is planning to defect to the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT).

On Wednesday, the NCP’s State chief Sunil Tatkare categorically quashed rumours that the 76-year-old Mr. Bhujbal — who started his political career as a dyed-in-the-wool Shiv Sainik — is leaving the NCP or is in touch with the Sena (UBT) leadership.

‘Baseless rumours’

“These suggestions are baseless rumours. He [Mr. Bhujbal] is a senior leader of the NCP. He has had a great role in founding the party as well as essaying a major part in our decision [to split the NCP, leave Sharad Pawar, and align with the BJP] last year. The NCP will contest the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election under his leadership within the ‘Mahayuti’ coalition,” said Mr. Tatkare, who won the party’s sole Lok Sabha seat of Raigad.

BJP State chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that the NCP leaders would have to ask Mr. Bhujbal what was upsetting him, adding that it would not be appropriate for him to comment on the issue.

The rumours were also dismissed by Sena (UBT) spokesperson Sanjay Raut. “Such rumours are merely being spread to create confusion. No one from the Sena [UBT] has met Mr. Bhujbal nor is he in touch with us,” Mr. Raut said.

Once a trusted lieutenant of late Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray, Mr. Bhujbal had cast his lot with Mr. Ajit Pawar’s uncle Sharad Pawar when he was with the Congress, prompting the first major split within the Shiv Sena in 1991. Staying loyal to the senior Mr. Pawar, Mr. Bhujbal exited the Congress with him when he formed the NCP in 1999.

Birthday buzz

Meanwhile, the NCP’s Dindori MLA Narhari Zirwal raised eyebrows after newly-minted Dindori MP Bhaskar Bhagare, who is from the rival Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP), called on him on the occasion of his 65th birthday. Video clips of Mr. Bhagare cutting a cake to celebrate Mr. Zirwal’s birthday went viral on social media. It is speculated that Mr. Zirwal had covertly helped Mr. Bhagare in the Dindori Lok Sabha contest, helping defeat his rival, Bharti Pawar of the BJP, who is the NCP MLA’s ally on paper.

Mr. Zirwal’s followers even highlighted Mr. Sharad Pawar’s picture on banners put up on the occasion of his birthday, sparking speculation that the Dindori MLA may be planning to return to the NCP (SP) soon.

Defending this, Mr. Zirwal said: “My father is not living anymore. Sharad Pawar is someone who has brought me into politics and helped nurture me and make me what I am today. Had I put the photo during a political programme, it may have conveyed something different, but my workers had merely put Pawar saaheb’s picture on occasion of my birthday, a non-political event.”

Possible MLA defections

Mr. Zirwal’s actions, however, raised concerns about the defection of a number of MLAs from Mr. Ajit Pawar’s faction to his uncle’s camp ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly election t be held in October.

Earlier, Mr. Sharad Pawar’s grand-nephew Rohit Pawar had claimed that at least 18 to 19 MLAs among the 40-odd legislators in the NCP were in touch with the NCP (SP), and would switch sides ahead of the Assembly election.