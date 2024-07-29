GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

NCP leader Ajit Pawar to launch ‘Jan Samman Yatra’ ahead of election

NCP leader Ajit Pawar’s ytra will traverse all 288 Assembly constituencies commencing from Nashik

Published - July 29, 2024 09:21 am IST - Nashik

PTI
NCP leader Ajit Pawar during a rally in Baramati. File photo

NCP leader Ajit Pawar during a rally in Baramati. File photo

Smarting under the embarrassing defeat in the recent Lok Sabha election, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is set to launch a mass outreach programme to prepare the ground for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election.

“The Jan Sammam Yatra to be led by Ajit Pawar will be rolled out from Nashik,” NCP’s Maharashtra unit president Sunil Tatkare said on Sunday, July 28, 2024.

Addressing NCP workers in Nashik, Mr. Tatkare credited Mr. Pawar for introducing welfare projects of Rs. 1 lakh crore for women, youths, and farmers in the State.

Interestingly, Mr. Tatkare said senior NCP leaders Chhagan Bhujbal, a State Cabinet Minister, and Praful Patel will get huge success in the forthcoming Assembly election.

“Ajit dada (as Mr. Pawar is popularly known in Maharashtra) has been doing effective political work for the last 35 years. His opponents are trying to defame him and other leaders of the NCP. We should work to defeat these attempts. It was Ajit Pawar who brought the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to the ground by announcing various projects,” the NCP state president added.

Being a finance minister, Ajit Pawar has struck a balance between fiscal prudence and welfare schemes, he said. The Ajit Pawar-led Yatra will traverse all 288 Assembly constituencies commencing from Nashik, he added.

Related Topics

Assembly Elections / Maharashtra / Nationalist Congress Party

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.