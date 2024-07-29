NCP leader Ajit Pawar to launch ‘Jan Samman Yatra’ ahead of election

Smarting under the embarrassing defeat in the recent Lok Sabha election, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar is set to launch a mass outreach programme to prepare the ground for the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly election.

“The Jan Sammam Yatra to be led by Ajit Pawar will be rolled out from Nashik,” NCP’s Maharashtra unit president Sunil Tatkare said on Sunday, July 28, 2024.

Addressing NCP workers in Nashik, Mr. Tatkare credited Mr. Pawar for introducing welfare projects of Rs. 1 lakh crore for women, youths, and farmers in the State.

Interestingly, Mr. Tatkare said senior NCP leaders Chhagan Bhujbal, a State Cabinet Minister, and Praful Patel will get huge success in the forthcoming Assembly election.

“Ajit dada (as Mr. Pawar is popularly known in Maharashtra) has been doing effective political work for the last 35 years. His opponents are trying to defame him and other leaders of the NCP. We should work to defeat these attempts. It was Ajit Pawar who brought the Maha Vikas Aghadi government to the ground by announcing various projects,” the NCP state president added.

Being a finance minister, Ajit Pawar has struck a balance between fiscal prudence and welfare schemes, he said. The Ajit Pawar-led Yatra will traverse all 288 Assembly constituencies commencing from Nashik, he added.