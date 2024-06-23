Naxalite couple surrenders in front of Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis in Gadchiroli

Naxal commander Giridhar, involved in major naxal activities and carrying a cash award of ₹25 lakh surrendered along with his wife in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday in Gadchiroli district.

After the couple surrendered, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis called the incident a "great success" as Giridhar was considered as the "backbone of Maoism".

"The police and administration have achieved great success against Maoism as Girdhar, considered as the backbone of Maoism and his wife, both have surrendered today. Girdhar had a reward of 25 lakh and his wife had a reward of 16 lakhs. They were seen as the head of Maoist activities in Gadchiroli. Today, our C-60 force in Gadchiroli has created such a situation that either the Maoists have to surrender or face the consequences. In the last 4 years, not a single person from Gadchiroli has joined Maoist activities," he said.

Mr. Fadnavis further said that "not a single person from Gadchiroli " joined Maoist activities in the last four years. Mr. Fadnavis also presented the Naxalite with a shawl, a bouquet of flowers, and a copy of the Indian Constitution. They have also been given a cheque of ₹25 lakh under the government's scheme for rehabilitation.

