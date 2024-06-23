GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Naxalite couple surrenders in front of Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis in Gadchiroli

Published - June 23, 2024 05:17 am IST - Gadchiroli (Maharashtra)

ANI

Naxal commander Giridhar, involved in major naxal activities and carrying a cash award of ₹25 lakh surrendered along with his wife in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday in Gadchiroli district.

After the couple surrendered, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Fadnavis called the incident a "great success" as Giridhar was considered as the "backbone of Maoism".

"The police and administration have achieved great success against Maoism as Girdhar, considered as the backbone of Maoism and his wife, both have surrendered today. Girdhar had a reward of 25 lakh and his wife had a reward of 16 lakhs. They were seen as the head of Maoist activities in Gadchiroli. Today, our C-60 force in Gadchiroli has created such a situation that either the Maoists have to surrender or face the consequences. In the last 4 years, not a single person from Gadchiroli has joined Maoist activities," he said.

Mr. Fadnavis further said that "not a single person from Gadchiroli " joined Maoist activities in the last four years. Mr. Fadnavis also presented the Naxalite with a shawl, a bouquet of flowers, and a copy of the Indian Constitution. They have also been given a cheque of ₹25 lakh under the government's scheme for rehabilitation.

Related Topics

Maharashtra

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.