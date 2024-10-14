ADVERTISEMENT

Naxal couple with ₹10 lakh bounty surrenders before security forces in Maharashtra

Published - October 14, 2024 05:35 pm IST - Gadchiroli

Varun Raja Muchaki alias Unga (27) and Roshani Vijya Wachami (24) surrendered before police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF)

PTI

Representational image. File | Photo Credit: PTI

A Naxalite couple carrying a bounty of ₹10 lakh surrendered before the security forces in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Monday (October 14, 2024), an official said.

Varun Raja Muchaki alias Unga (27) and Roshani Vijya Wachami (24) turned themselves in before police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), a release issued by the office of the superintendent of police said.

Mr. Unga was the commander of the Bhamragadh LOS, and Ms. Wachami was a member of the Bhamragadh LOS, it said.

According to police, Mr. Unga has 15 offences in his name, of which 10 are encounters, and he carried a bounty of ₹8 lakh. Ms. Wachami has 23 cases to her name, including 13 encounters and a reward of ₹2 lakh.

The couple will receive ₹11.5 lakh as per the government's rehabilitation policy, it was stated.

At least 27 hardcore Maoists have surrendered before the Gadchiroli police since 2022 due to the intensified anti-Maoist operations, police said.

