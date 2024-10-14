Naxal couple with ₹10 lakh bounty surrenders before security forces in Maharashtra

A Naxalite couple carrying a bounty of ₹10 lakh surrendered before the security forces in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district on Monday (October 14, 2024), an official said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Varun Raja Muchaki alias Unga (27) and Roshani Vijya Wachami (24) turned themselves in before police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), a release issued by the office of the superintendent of police said.

Mr. Unga was the commander of the Bhamragadh LOS, and Ms. Wachami was a member of the Bhamragadh LOS, it said.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police, Mr. Unga has 15 offences in his name, of which 10 are encounters, and he carried a bounty of ₹8 lakh. Ms. Wachami has 23 cases to her name, including 13 encounters and a reward of ₹2 lakh.

The couple will receive ₹11.5 lakh as per the government's rehabilitation policy, it was stated.

At least 27 hardcore Maoists have surrendered before the Gadchiroli police since 2022 due to the intensified anti-Maoist operations, police said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.