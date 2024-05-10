ADVERTISEMENT

Narendra Dabholkar murder case | Pune court convicts two, acquits three

Updated - May 10, 2024 12:16 pm IST

Published - May 10, 2024 11:46 am IST

Accused Sachin Andure, and Sharad Kalaskar were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment along with a penalty of ₹5 lakh

The Hindu Bureau

File photo of Narendra Dabholkar. | Photo Credit: PTI

A Pune court on May 10 convicted two accused persons and acquitted three in the murder of rationalist Narendra Dabholkar.

ADVERTISEMENT

Accused Sachin Andure, and Sharad Kalaskar were convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment along with a penalty of ₹5 lakh.

Also Read: On the murder of Narendra Dabholkar

Dr. Virendrasingh Tawade, Vikram Bhave and Sanjeev Punalekar were acquitted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dabholkar, a well-known rationalist, was shot dead while on a morning walk on Omkareshwar Bridge here on August 20, 2013. Five persons have been named as accused in the case.-

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The accused were opposed to Dabholkar’s crusade against superstition, the prosecution had stated in its final arguments. Pune police initially probed the case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) took over the probe in 2014 following a Bombay High Court, order and arrested Dr Virendrasinh Tawade, an ENT surgeon linked to the Hindu right-wing organisation Sanatan Sanstha, in June 2016.

Dabholkar’s murder was followed by the murders of three other rationalists/activists in the next four years: communist leader Govind Pansare (Kolhapur, February 2015), Kannada scholar and writer M M Kalburgi (Dharwad, August 2015) and journalist Gauri Lankesh (Bengaluru, September 2017).

It was suspected that the culprits in these four cases were linked to each other.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Pune

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US