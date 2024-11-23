 />

November 23, 2024e-Paper

Nanded Lok Sabha bypoll result 2024: BJP's Hambarde leading over Congress rival Ravindra Chavan

The bypoll to the Nanded Lok Sabha seat was necessitated due to the death of sitting Congress MP Vasant Chavan on August 26

Updated - November 23, 2024 12:40 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI
Ravindra Chavan with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File.

Ravindra Chavan with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. File. | Photo Credit: X/@RavindraVChavan

BJP's Santukrao Hambarde is leading by 839 votes over his Congress rival Ravindra Chavan in the initial rounds of counting for the bypoll to the Nanded Lok Sabha seat in Maharashtra.

Mr. Hambarde is locked in a straight fight against the Congress candidate, who polled 86,771 votes against his 87,610.

The bypoll to the Nanded Lok Sabha seat was necessitated due to the death of sitting Congress MP Vasant Chavan on August 26. Mr. Ravindra is his son.

Pratap Patil Chikhalikar, who won the 2019 Lok Sabha poll for the Nanded seat as a BJP candidate, had defeated Ashok Chavan then with the Congress. Mr. Chikhalikar lost the 2024 Lok Sabha poll from Nanded to Vasant by more than 59,000 votes.

While Mr. Ashok joined the BJP in February this year, Mr. Chikhalikar is now with the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and is contesting the Assembly poll from Loha in Nanded, which he has represented twice as an MLA.

Published - November 23, 2024 12:08 pm IST

