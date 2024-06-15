Nagpur firecracker factory blast: Death toll rises to seven

Two more workers succumbed to burn injuries taking the death toll in the Nagpur firecracker manufacturing unit fire incident to seven.

Of the six people who were killed, five were women, when a blast occurred on June 13 at Chamundi Explosives factory at Damna village, 25 km from Nagpur.

Danasa Kolansa Maraskolhe (26) and Pramod Chaware (25), workers at the factory had suffered over 70% burn injuries and succumbed to the wounds late Friday evening and Saturday respectively.

The only injured worker, Shraddha Patil (22) is being treated for burn injuries and her condition continues to remain critical.

The incident occurred at around 1pm, when there were lesser humans inside the factory due to the lunch hour. Had the explosion happened during working hours, there could have been more casualties.

“Magisterial enquiry has been launched. We had arrested two people on Friday,” said Ravindra Singhal, Commissioner of Police, Nagpur.

The two arrested include company’s Director Jay Khemka and factory’s Manager Sagar Deshmukh. They were produced in a local court, where they were granted a cash bail of ₹50,000 each.

A day after the incident, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had visited the incident site and later shared that the factory’s management has assured to provide ₹25 lakh to the families of each of the deceased and the State government will give ₹10 lakh to the next of kin of each of the victims.

