Nagpur firecracker factory blast: Death toll rises to seven

The two other injured workers are being treated for burn injuries and their condition continues to remain critical

Published - June 15, 2024 03:48 pm IST - Mumbai

Ateeq Shaikh
Charred remains at the site after a blast at an explosives-manufacturing factory, near Nagpur, Thursday, June 13, 2024. At least ten workers have been injured in the blast, according to officials.

Charred remains at the site after a blast at an explosives-manufacturing factory, near Nagpur, Thursday, June 13, 2024. At least ten workers have been injured in the blast, according to officials. | Photo Credit: PTI

One more worker succumbed to burn injuries taking the death toll in the Nagpur firecracker manufacturing unit fire incident to seven.

Of the six people who were killed, five were women, when a blast occurred on June 13 at Chamundi Explosives factory at Damna village, 25 km from Nagpur.

Danasa Kolansa Maraskolhe (26), a worker at the factory had suffered 70% burn injuries and succumbed to the wounds late Friday evening.

Nagpur factory blast: Director, manager of explosives factory held day after blast kills 6 workers

The two other injured workers — Shraddha Patil (22) and Pramod Chaware (25) are being treated for burn injuries and their condition continues to remain critical.

The incident occurred at around 1pm, when there were lesser humans inside the factory due to the lunch hour. Had the explosion happened during working hours, there could have been more casualties.

“Magisterial enquiry has been launched. We had arrested two people on Friday,” said Ravindra Singhal, Commissioner of Police, Nagpur.

The two arrested include company’s Director Jay Khemka and factory’s Manager Sagar Deshmukh. They were produced in a local court, where they were granted a cash bail of ₹50,000 each.

A day after the incident, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari had visited the incident site and later shared that the factory’s management has assured to provide ₹25 lakh to the families of each of the deceased and the State government will give ₹10 lakh to the next of kin of each of the victims.

