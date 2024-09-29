ADVERTISEMENT

MVA to meet on September 30 - October 1 to finalise seat sharing formula: Congress leader Patole

Published - September 29, 2024 05:53 pm IST - Mumbai

Leaders of the MVA, which comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and the Congress, will meet on September 30 and October 1 to finalise the seat sharing formula

PTI

NCP (Sharad) Chief Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Congress Chief Nana Patole. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Maha Vikas Aghadi will conclude its seat sharing talks for the Assembly polls by early next week, Maharashtra Congress chief Nana Patole said on Sunday (September 29, 2024).

ADVERTISEMENT

Leaders of the MVA, which comprises the Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and the Congress, will meet on September 30 and October 1 to finalise the seat sharing formula, Mr. Patole informed reporters.

Also read | Talks positive, decision soon on seat-sharing: CM Shinde after meeting Amit Shah

"We are going to fight the polls as MVA. There is no difference of opinion on this issue. Our talks are on," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Taking a swipe at the Mahayuti (ruling alliance comprising Shiv Sena, BJP and NCP), he asked if it even had a Chief Ministerial face to project.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Queried on the Badlapur sexual assault case, Mr. Patole said Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis must be pitied for indulging in politics over the September 23 encounter of accused Akshay Shinde.

Mahayuti won't cross 100-seat mark in Maharashtra; its vote share will reduce, claims NCP (SP)

"No action has been taken against the management of the school [in which two minor girls were sexually assaulted allegedly by Shinde]," Mr. Patole claimed.

He also said the Maha Vikas Aghadi is not opposing the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana as CM Shinde repeatedly claims.

"We will make it better when we come to power," Mr. Patole said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US