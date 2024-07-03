MVA springs a surprise, fields Uddhav aide Milind Narvekar as 3rd candidate for MLC polls  

The Opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Tuesday fielded a third candidate for the July 12 Maharashtra Legislative Council polls despite having the numbers to get only two candidates elected to the Upper House of the State Legislature.

The surprise candidature of Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray’s close aide Milind Narvekar came on the last day for filing of nominations for the elections to 11 seats, for which now 12 candidates are in the fray.

The Thackeray-led party’s alliance partner Congress has fielded Pradnya Satav while the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) is backing Peasants and Workers Party of India sitting MLC Jayant Patil.

Mr. Thackeray expressed confidence that all three candidates of their alliance will emerge victorious as they have the numbers. “We would not be doing it had we not been confident,” he said.

Every candidate will require at least 23 votes to get elected to the Council. Members of the State Assembly form the electoral college for the biennial elections.

Currently, the strength of the 288-member Assembly stands at 274 due to 14 vacancies.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance, including the BJP, Ajit Pawar led-NCP and Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena, was earlier expected to win nine seats as it has the support of more than 200 MLAs, including Independents.

MVA strength

The MVA’s three partners have a combined strength of 65 MLAs, short of at least four votes to get all three candidates elected. However, with the support of the Samajwadi Party (2), Communist Party of India-Marxist (1) and Peasants and Workers Party of India (1), it is hoping to touch the required 69-mark to secure the victory of its three candidates.

