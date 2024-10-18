Maharashtra Assembly elections: Sanjay Raut expresses disappointment over MVA seat-sharing talks

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Friday (October 18, 2024) expressed disappointment over the delay in the seat-sharing talks among Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) partners and claimed that Maharashtra Congress leaders are “not capable of making decisions”.

Talking to reporters, Mr. Raut said MVA partners – the Congress, the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Nationalist Congress Party-Sharad Pawar [NCP(SP)] — have reached a consensus on 200 of the 288 Assembly seats.

MVA reaches consensus on 260 seats in Maharashtra

The Rajya Sabha member said he spoke to Congress general secretaries K.C. Venugopal and Mukul Wasnik and the party's Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala on Friday (October 18, 2024) morning over seat-sharing. The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said he would also speak to top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi later in the day.

“The pending decision should be expedited. Very little time is left. Maharashtra Congress leaders are not capable of making decisions. They have to send the list to Delhi frequently and then discussions happen. The decision will have to be taken at the earliest,” Mr. Raut said.

Late on Thursday evening (October 17, 2024), Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole said that a list of 20-25 Assembly constituencies where MVA partners have overlapping claims will be sent to the high commands of each party to resolve the stalemate.

Mahayuti seat-sharing: CM Shinde needs to make ‘sacrifices’ like we did, says BJP leader Bawankule

Mr. Patole told reporters that the MVA leaders involved in seat-sharing talks had a final meeting on Thursday (October 17, 2024). He said attempts were being made to declare the seat-sharing arrangement for all 288 constituencies by October 18-19.

In the Lok Sabha elections, the MVA performed impressively winning 30 of the 48 seats in Maharashtra. Assembly polls in the State will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.