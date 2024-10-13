MVA releases ‘chargesheet’ of corruption of Mahayuti government in Maharashtra

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), comprising the Congress, Shiv Sena(UBT) and NCP(SP), on Sunday released the ‘chargesheet’ of the alleged corruption of the ruling Mahayuti coalition in Maharashtra. Giving a rate card on the alleged scams in the State, at a joint press conference, the MVA claimed that the Mahayuti, a BJP-Shiv Sena-NCP combine, had plundered Maharashtra of thousands of crores of rupees.

NCP(SP) leader Sharad Pawar hit out at the government over the ‘Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana’ calling it a deception, Shiv Sena(UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray equated BJP rule with the British rule. “While the BJP was never a part of the freedom struggle movement, it has been following the British well in its ‘divide and rule’ policy. They want to divide people on community lines, on caste lines, so nobody else comes to power. But our [version of] Hindutva believes in giving employment,” he said while responding to a question by The Hindu.

When asked about the impact of the recent Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir elections, Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray and State Congress president Nana Patole said that the people of Maharashtra had shown in the Lok Sabha elections that they wanted to overthrow the BJP government, and that the trend would continue in the Vidhan Sabha election as well.

The leaders, including Mr. Patole, also questioned the government over the law and order situation after NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead outside his son’s office in Bandra on Saturday night. They also slammed the government over the ‘shoddy and stingy’ apology after the collapse of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj statue at Malvan.

“Why is Rashmi Shukla still the DGP of Maharashtra? That is an illegal appointment. She should have been transferred immediately. This is the first time that officials are being brought in to suit political interest of the ruling dispensation,” Mr. Patole said.

Criticising Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Union government over the recent public programme for the Banjara community in Maharashtra, Mr. Pawar claimed that it was the Congress which had given an opportunity to several Banjara leaders to rise to the topmost position (Chief Minister post) but never advertised it. “The Congress gave the Banjara community the opportunity to lead the State twice. Vasantrao Naik was Chief Minister for 11 years, and Sudhakar Naik was also made Chief Minister. Narendra Modi should uphold the dignity of the Prime Minister’s office,” he said.

Baba Siddique murder

Taking aim at the government over the murder of Mr. Siddique, Mr. Thackeray asked, “There are two Commissioners of Police in Mumbai. The backstabbers get so much security. Why don’t you take it off and give it to people? What were the authorities doing until the murder of Baba Siddique? During Fadnavis’s government, Nana Patole’s phone was being tapped; they kept a close watch on the Opposition, but why not on criminals? The Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) are only for [taking action against] the Opposition. If murders are happening in the capital of Maharashtra, if atrocities against women are happening, where is the law in the State? When the young Abhishek Ghosalkar was murdered, Fadnavis had said, ‘Even if a dog comes under the car, the Opposition will demand the Home Minister’s resignation.’ This government thinks of people as dogs. Mahayuti has turned Maharashtra into a colony of Gujarat, but the MVA will not allow Modi and Shah to take over the State of Shivaji, Shahu, Phule, and Ambedkar. This government must be defeated in the upcoming Assembly election.”

Sharad Pawar targeted the government over recent Cabinet decisions. “There was a time when Maharashtra was known as one of the top States for administration. The Mahayuti government has made decisions rapidly in the Cabinet, but how many of these decisions will actually be implemented? Maharashtra’s administration was highly respected in the country. But during the tenure of the Mahayuti government, this administrative system has been dismantled, and Maharashtra is paying a high price for it. We must save Maharashtra from the hands of those who are destroying the administrative system, and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) is making efforts in that direction,” he said.

Mr. Patole spoke on the collapse of the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. “The same ideology that opposed the coronation of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is in power today. Because of the corruption in this government, the statue of Shivaji Maharaj in Malvan fell and was desecrated, yet Devendra Fadnavis has not apologised. The Shinde-Fadnavis government has committed the sin of tarnishing the legacy of Maharashtra, which is proud of Shivaji Maharaj, Shahu, Phule, and Ambedkar,” he said.

Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan, Leader of the Opposition in the State Assembly Vijay Wadettiwar, Mumbai Congress president and MP Varsha Gaikwad, MP Sanjay Raut, MP Arvind Sawant, MP Supriya Sule, MP Anil Desai, and MLA Aaditya Thackeray were also present at the press conference.