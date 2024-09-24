MVA leaders recall Sitaram Yechury

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) on Tuesday (September 24, 2024) paid tribute to veteran Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader Sitaram Yechury at a condolence meet, where Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) supremo Sharad Pawar and State Congress chief Nana Patole reminisced about their associations with Mr. Yechury, acknowledging his contributions to the nation and his relentless fight for democracy.

Addressing the gathering at Y.B. Chavan Centre in South Mumbai, Mr. Pawar reflected on Mr. Yechury’s significant influence in Indian politics, particularly during his time in the Parliament. “We used to discuss various issues during our time in the Parliament. His commitment to the CPI(M) was unwavering, even during the Emergency when he took a firm stance,” he said.

The octogenarian leader recalled how Mr. Yechury’s oratory would command silence in the Upper House. “When he spoke, politicians stayed back to listen. Even those planning to leave would remain seated upon learning that Sitaram was about to address the House,” Mr. Pawar added, highlighting the left party leader’s role in bridging differences during critical discussions, particularly during the United Progressive Alliance government under Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

“He played a key role in holding different voices together, especially during times when the government faced allegations of corruption. He would come up with practical solutions, ensuring unity during turbulent times,” he said.

“He was a ‘well-mannered’ leader, whose loss is deeply felt,” the NCP patriarch said.

While Mr. Patole said that he admired Yechury since his college days and recalled how he had been inspired by him since his college days. “Though I come from an NSUI background, I have always been inspired by Sitaram Yechury. I closely followed his speeches in the Rajya Sabha,” he said.

His insights and his dedication to democracy made him an idol for me, Mr. Patole said.

The Congress leader also recalled how Mr. Yechury played a critical role in maintaining the UPA’s cohesion during its tenure. “He was the common thread that kept everyone together and helped run the government smoothly. His contributions during the discussions around the Nuclear Deal, where he raised valid concerns for the country’s safety, are unforgettable,” he said.

A member of the CPI(M) politburo, Ashok Dhawale, described Mr. Yechury as an intellectual and a staunch critic of samrajyawad (imperialism), which he often referred to as the “greatest enemy”. “He would have been at the forefront to welcome the new president in Sri Lanka and warning him against the IMF’s influence and the threats posed by neo-colonialism in region,” he said.