MVA is ‘Aurangzeb Fan Club’, Sharad Pawar ‘Godfather of corruption’: Amit Shah

In his first campaign visit to Maharashtra ahead of the Assembly elections, BJP leader and Union Minister Amit Shah attacked all three constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi. Addressing party workers in Pune on Sunday, he termed the alliance the “Aurangazeb Fan Club” and said Shiv Sena (UBT) chief and former Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray was its leader.

He also called Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrogant and alleged that Nationalist Congress Party (SP) chief Sharad Pawar was the “Godfather of corruption”.

“Uddhav Thackeray is sitting with those who sought clemency for 1993 blasts — convict Yakub Memon,” Mr. Shah said, adding that Mr. Thackeray had joined hands with those who had given the messenger of peace award to controversial preacher Zakir Naik and served biryani to 26/11 Mumbai terror attack convict Ajmal Kasab. “He should be ashamed of sitting with these people.”

Congress leader and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh in 2016 had called Mr. Naik as “a messenger of peace”. During the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack trial, the case’s Special Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam, who recently lost the Lok Sabha election from Mumbai North Central and was then appointed as BJP’s spokesperson, had cooked up the narrative of Kasab being served biryani. Jail authorities, and later Mr. Nikam himself, denied the claim.

Mr. Shah also reminded the gathering that the MVA had failed to rename Aurangabad as Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar when it had been in power in the State.

In a scathing attack against Mr. Pawar, Mr. Shah not only referred to him as corrupt but also a Godfather of graft, someone who “institutionalised corruption and yet [is] calling us corrupt”. “I am asking Sharad Pawar, what have you given to Maharashtra apart from fake assurances during the UPA regime?” Mr. Shah questioned.

The Minister’s allegations of graft against Mr. Pawar came in response to NCP (SP) working president and Baramti MP Supriya Sule naming the Mahayuti government MBBS — for mehenghai (inflation), berozgari (unemployment), bhrashtachar (corruption) sarkar (covernment). She named it as such while talking to reporters and while delivering a speech at women’s gathering in Karad on Sunday.

Elections and performance

Keeping up the attack against the MVA partners, Mr. Shah said, “For the first time, I have seen that those in the Opposition are celebrating after their loss in an election. Rahul Gandhi has become arrogant after losing the Lok Sabha election. In this poll, the NDA got 300 seats of which BJP won 240. Never during the 10 years of UPA rule, Congress got 240 seats.”

The Congress alone had won 145 in 2004, 206 in 2009, 44 in 2014, 52 in 2019 and 99 in 2024.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance’s performance will be better than that of 2014 and 2019. “Maharashtra’s result is decided. I can read it on the wall that this time, it will be the biggest victory in Maharashtra...In India, we are there to rule for 30 years, and have only completed 10,” he said.

The Union Minister touched upon the ongoing Maratha reservation issue as well, saying that only the BJP can uplift the underprivileged, not the Congress. “Whenever BJP government has been elected in the State, Marathas got reservation. When Sharad Pawar’s party came to power, Marathas lost the reservation. It was during his regime, the case was lost in the court. We are again providing reservation to the Maratha community...Sharad Pawar is only creating newer illusions to counter the State government,” he said.

He also promised to make India free of Naxalism in the next two years.

Responding to Mr. Shah’s charges, NCP (SP) MLA Jayant Patil said that people knew which leaders were most corrupt in Maharashtra and in India.

“The corrupt ones have joined forces with the BJP, making our party the cleanest,” he said.

‘No plan to import milk powder’

The Union Minister also addressed the speculation around milk powder import, stating that the government had no such plans and it was the MVA’s ploy to spread false information.

“Even I was confused when I saw an official document. I called up Piyush Goyal, who told me that the decision was not taken by us. The date has been changed on the circular. The circular was issued during Sharad Pawar’s time,” he said.

He clarified that milk powder had not been imported in the past decade and it would not be done in the next five years either.

BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis asked party workers to post at least one message on social media to debunk such “fake narratives”. “Unfortunately, our elected representatives themselves do not practise this. The fight has not remained on-ground, but has also become virtual over the social media,” he said.

