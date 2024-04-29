GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mumbai local train derails at CSMT; services affected on Harbour Line

There was no report of injuries to passengers in the affected compartment

April 29, 2024 01:39 pm | Updated 01:39 pm IST - Mumbai

PTI

A coach of a local train on the Harbour Line derailed at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) here on Monday morning, and no passengers were injured, a spokesperson of the Central Railway said.

A trolley from one of the coaches of a CSMT-bound local train from Panvel derailed as it pulled into platform number 2 around 11.35 a.m., the official said.

There was no report of injuries to passengers in the affected compartment, he said.

The derailment, however, disrupted local train services on the Harbour Line, and the CSMT-bound trains were terminated at Masjid station, the official said.

The Harbour Line services will be operational from and to Wadala station, he said, adding that the restoration work is underway and trains on the Main Line will remain unaffected.

