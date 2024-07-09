Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case: Police arrest accused Mihir Shah after two days

Mumbai luxury car hit-and-run accused Mihir Shah, who allegedly rammed into a two-wheeler killing the pillion woman Kaveri Nakhawa and injuring her husband Pradeep Nakhawa, was arrested by Mumbai Police on July 9 from the neighbouring Thane district.

The hit-and-run accident occurred early on July 7 in Mumbai’s Worli area. The car was driven by Mihir Shah and the driver Rajrishi Bidawat was sitting next to him. After the car hit the two-wheeler, the rider fell on the road but the deceased woman landed on the car’s bonnet. The vehicle dragged her for a distance and then drove off. Mihir Shah and his driver Bidawat, abandoned the car a few kilometres away and fled.

Mihir Shah is son of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena’s deputy leader Rajesh Shah from Palghar district. Mr. Rajesh Shah was arrested on July 7 and released on bail on July 8. Bidawat is under police custody.

Sources within the Mumbai Police confirmed Mihir Shah’s arrest from the neighbouring district and is being brought to Mumbai to produce him in the court to seek custody.

Shiv Sena (UBT) youth leader and former minister Aaditya Thackeray had questioned on July 9 morning on how despite the availability of surveillance cameras and intelligence network, the government through police is failing to arrest Mumbai luxury car hit-and-run accused Mihir Shah. He posted on X that CM Shinde “must stop the grandstanding” on his concern and directives to police are an eyewash to divert attention from the hit-and-run case.

The Mumbai Police had issued a Look Out Circular on Sunday evening and had formed six teams to trace the absconding accused. Mr. Bidawat and Mr. Rajesh Shah were arrested by the Worli police for allegedly assisting the accused to flee. The Sena leader owns the car. The police had registered a case under multiple sections of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

