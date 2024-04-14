Modi destroying democracy, no difference between him and Putin: Sharad Pawar

April 14, 2024 05:11 pm | Updated 05:11 pm IST - Solapur

Nationalist Congress Party (SP) supremo Sharad Pawar on April 14 said there was no difference between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin while accusing the former of slowly destroying democracy in the country.

Mr. Pawar was speaking to reporters at Akluj in Solapur district, where he visited the residence of former deputy chief minister Vijaysinh Mohite Patil to discuss candidates for Madha and Solapur Lok Sabha seats.

"Modi doesn’t wish for anyone from the Opposition to get elected. Such a stance by the prime minister shows that there is no difference between him and Russia’s Vladimir Putin,” he said.

The arrest of a serving chief minister (Arvind Kejriwal) when the model code of conduct is in place shows that Modi is slowly destroying parliamentary democracy and the country is heading towards autocracy, Mr. Pawar said.

In a democracy, like a ruling party, the Opposition side is equally important, he said.

When asked about the BJP's manifesto for the Lok Sabha polls, Mr. Pawar said, "It is not the right time to comment on their manifesto. However, making promises is the BJP’s speciality."

He said a meeting took place to discuss the Madha and Solapur Lok Sabha constituencies, where Congress leader Sushilkumar Shinde, Vijaysinh Mohite Patil and other prominent party bearers were present.

Vijaysinh Mohite Patil’s nephew Dhairyasheel Mohite Patil resigned from the BJP earlier this week, and he is likely to join the NCP (SP).

“We wish for Dhairyasheel to contest from the Madha Lok Sabha seat. The decision about his induction will be taken later in the day in the presence of the party’s state president Jayant Patil. A brief meeting about Solapur and Madha seats will take place on April 16," Mr. Pawar said

