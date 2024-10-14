GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minor girl drugged, raped and dumped on street in Maharashtra's Jalna; five detained

Angry locals staged a 'rasta roko' (blockade) on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar road and demanded that the culprit be brought to book; the girl is out of danger now

Published - October 14, 2024 04:40 pm IST - Jalna

PTI
Representative image

Representative image | Photo Credit: AFP

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly drugged, raped and then abandoned on a street by an unidentified person in Maharashtra's Jalna city, police said on Monday (October 14, 2024).

After the incident took place at around 11 pm on Sunday (October 13, 2024) in Chandanjhira area, the girl was rushed to a district hospital in a critical condition and later shifted to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, they said.

Crimes against children not hidden, criminals are punished: NCPCR on 96% rise in child rape cases

The girl is out of danger, Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar Bansal told reporters.

Five persons have been detained, he said, adding that as per preliminary evidence, one person is suspected to be involved in the crime.

Angry locals staged a 'rasta roko' (blockade) on Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar road and demanded that the culprit be brought to book.

Most online content on child sexual abuse from India

The culprit picked up the girl from her home when she was alone, drugged and raped her and then abandoned her on a street, according to police. The victim lived with her mother, who had gone to collect aid under a scheme. When the woman returned home, she could not find her daughter.

After a frantic search, she found the girl in a nearby street, as per the police.

The woman then lodged a complaint at the Chandanjhira police station.

