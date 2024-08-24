GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Mercedes Benz assembly plant in Pune found violating pollution control guidelines

Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) found that the plant was not adhering to the environmental regulations set by the State

Updated - August 24, 2024 10:49 am IST

Published - August 24, 2024 10:36 am IST - MUMBAI

Abhinay Deshpande
Abhinay Deshpande
The Mercedes Benz assembly plant in Chakan, Pune, has come under scrutiny for failing to comply with pollution control guidelines. 

The Mercedes Benz assembly plant in Chakan, Pune, has come under scrutiny for failing to comply with pollution control guidelines.  | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Mercedes Benz assembly plant in Chakan, Pune, has come under scrutiny for failing to comply with pollution control guidelines. During a routine inspection on August 23, the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) found that the plant was not adhering to the environmental regulations set by the State.

This violation has raised concerns, given the brand’s renowned status in the automotive industry, the MPCB said.

“Mercedes Benz, a leader in automotive innovation, is expected to exemplify sustainable production practices. The non-adherence to environmental standards by such a prestigious company is a significant deviation from expectations,” it said.

Mercedes-Benz clears 46,000 kg of waste, 85 lakh litres of pooled water from Nandi Hills as part of five-year project

In response to the findings, the MPCB has instructed its regional officer to take immediate action to rectify the situation. This will involve a thorough review of the plant’s operations and the implementation of necessary corrective measures. As a first step, the Board has forfeited Mercedes Benz’s ₹25 lakh bank guarantee, signalling the seriousness of the violation. 

Also read: Automobiles are the driving force behind city’s pollution

“We are committed to upholding high environmental standards and ensuring that all industrial activities within our jurisdiction adhere to pollution control regulations,” said MPCB Chairman Siddhesh Kadam. “We expect full cooperation from Mercedes Benz in addressing these issues promptly,” he said.

