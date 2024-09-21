ADVERTISEMENT

Massive sinkhole appears on Pune road, swallows truck

Published - September 21, 2024 02:08 am IST - Pune

No one was hurt in the incident

Snehal Mutha

The driver of the truck escaped by jumping out of the window. Photo: Special Arrangement 

A massive sinkhole appeared on a road in the Samadhan Chowk area of Pune, swallowing a truck and two two-wheelers on Friday (September 20, 2024), a Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) Fire officer said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The incident occurred around 4 P.M. on the premises of the City Post building when the truck came for the cleaning of drainage line in the area,” said Fire Officer Subhash Jadhav to The Hindu. The fire brigade rushed to the spot immediately and tried to retrieve the truck using JCB.

The officer also stated that no one was hurt in the incident. The driver also escaped by jumping out of the window. At least 500 sq. feet of the area around the place of the incident have been barricaded. The depth of the crater is 25 feet.  

Meanwhile, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is in Pune, attending the programme organised to mark veteran journalist Nanasaheb Parulekar’s birth anniversary. During the event, he remarked that the “transport sector of India is going to change”. The development of infrastructure will increase employment opportunities, trade, and business.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Pune

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US