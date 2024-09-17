Marathwada Liberation Day: Amid criticism, CM Eknath Shinde asserts his government’s commitment to region’s development

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Tuesday reaffirmed his government’s dedication to advancing the drought-prone Marathwada region, stating that numerous projects valued at ₹29,000 crore are currently in progress to ensure the area’s development within a set timeline.

He said that Marathwada is poised to play a pivotal role in the nation’s overall progress.

However, the Opposition alliance Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) refuted the Chief Minister’s claim, branding it as ‘untrue.’ Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council, Ambadas Danve, even offered a reward of ₹1 lakh to anyone who could prove such development work was actually underway.

Mr. Shinde was addressing a gathering after hoisting the national flag at the Hutatma Memorial in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (previously Aurangabad) on the occasion of Marathwada Liberation Day, also known as Marathwada Mukti Sangram Din, marking the region’s integration into the Union of India from Nizam’s rule in 1948.

The people of the region fought valiantly against the atrocities of the ‘Razakars’, the Nizam’s private militia to merge the region into the Union of India. The Hyderabad State was annexed into India following military action, initiated by the then Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

“The state government is determined to develop Marathwada, and this region will contribute significantly to the nation’s growth. To resolve the drought issues plaguing the region, we have initiated a ₹15,000 crore project to redirect runoff water to the Godavari River. This water-linking initiative will change Marathwada’s drought-stricken identity,” Mr. Shinde said.

He added that unlike the Konkan region, which receives substantial rainfall, or the prosperous western Maharashtra, Marathwada faces challenges, but the government is committed to addressing them.

Last year the MahaYuti government held a special cabinet meeting in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar to address key issues facing Marathwada. However, no such plans were announced for this year.

Among the measures being implemented is the connection of 200 religious sites along the Godavari River through the Ashta Shatabdi Marg, for which ₹234 crore has been allocated.

In the past, development projects in Marathwada often stalled, Mr. Shinde alleged. “In 2023, we held a cabinet meeting here and initiated projects exceeding ₹45,000 crore. We made 29 decisions and 26 declarations on September 16, 2023. Projects worth ₹29,000 crore are in the final stages, while others are being executed.”

The state has allocated ₹829.13 crore for urgent development work, and ₹45.13 crore has been sanctioned for the second phase of the Aundha Nagnath temple town in Hingoli, he said. “Moreover, ₹1,434 crore has been earmarked for development initiatives in Latur, Dharashiv, and Beed districts,” Mr. Shinde added.

He also acknowledged the significant role played by the people of Marathwada in the fight against Nizam rule, led by figures like Swami Ramanand Teerth. “To honour their efforts, ₹100 crore has been set aside for a memorial in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. We are focused on eradicating the region’s underdevelopment,” the Chief Minister said.

Mr. Danve accused the government of making false statements and demanded a white paper on the announced projects. “The government had announced developmental works worth ₹46,000 crore last year. Now, the CM says works of ₹29,000 crore are underway. He should show where the work is underway. A cash of ₹1 lakh will be given if any such work is found to be currently ongoing.”

Not a single work announced earlier is underway, he said, and added, “I can give a list of the announcements. What the chief minister said here is false. The government should publish a white paper on these announcements.”

Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah greeted the people of the erstwhile Hyderabad region on the Liberation Day saying their fight will always be cited as a glorious manifestation of patriotism, where people led an uprising against the tyrant Nizam to be united with India.

In post on social media platform X, in Marathi, Mr. Shah extended his greetings to the people of the Marathwada region on the occasion of Marathwada Liberation Day. “Today we commemorate the struggle of the people of Marathwada who fought unitedly, overcoming the atrocities of the Nizams and Razakars. Salute to all the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the unity of the nation!” he said.