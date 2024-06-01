GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Nana Patole slams Eknath Shinde government’s inaction in drought-hit Marathwada

Nana Patole said that Marathwada’s drought situation would be a priority

Published - June 01, 2024 01:47 am IST - Mumbai:

The Hindu Bureau
Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole alleged that the State government has been missing in action while the Marathwada region is reeling under a drought. File.

| Photo Credit: Emmanual Yogini

Maharashtra Congress president Nana Patole on Friday alleged that the State government has been missing in action while the Marathwada region is reeling under a drought. Mr. Patole was briefing reporters in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in a press conference after visiting the drought-hit districts of Beed, Jalna and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar in the central Maharashtra region.

Maharashtra under ‘shadow of drought’, says Sharad Pawar; calls for all-party meet

“I dialled Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to talk about the daunting drought situation in the Marathwada region of the State, but he was not available to answer my phone calls. The Mahayuti government alliance of Bharatiya Janta Party, Eknath Shinde Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar NCP has failed to implement the proposed water grid scheme for the Marathwada region. We assure that if we come to power, we will put people and their needs first. Marathwada’s drought situation will be our priority and we will make sure to implement the water grid schemes. If the current government can take hefty loans and construct the Nagpur-Mumbai Samruddhi Expressway, how difficult can it be for them to implement the water grid project?” Mr. Patole said.

Also read: ‘Bitter’ sugarcane workers from drought-stricken Marathwada hold little hope from Lok Sabha poll

Claiming that the State is facing artificial scarcity of seeds, Mr. Patole said that the farmers are being charged ₹864 for a bag of cotton seed that is sold at ₹1,100. “The government must provide farmers with insurance schemes. The farmers should get ₹2 lakh per hectare aid for crop losses and mulberry cultivation.”  

