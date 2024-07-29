ADVERTISEMENT

Marathas must not be given OBC quota: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Bhagwat Karad

Published - July 29, 2024 11:56 am IST - Jalna

"The 10% quota given to Marathas will stand legal scrutiny. As an OBC, I oppose extending benefits of OBC quota to the Maratha community," he said

Former Union Minister Bhagwat Karad on July 29 said Marathas must not be given quota under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) segment. Mr. Karad, a Rajya Sabha MP, said the Bharatiya Janata Party's stand on not diluting OBC quota is very clear.

"The 10% quota given to Marathas by the Maharashtra government will stand legal scrutiny. As an OBC, I oppose extending benefits of OBC quota to the Maratha community," he told reporters.

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has been leading a stir seeking reservations for Marathas under the OBC segment after giving them Kunbi certificates. This has been vehemently opposed by OBC outfits.

