Marathas must not be given OBC quota: BJP Rajya Sabha MP Bhagwat Karad

"The 10% quota given to Marathas will stand legal scrutiny. As an OBC, I oppose extending benefits of OBC quota to the Maratha community," he said

Published - July 29, 2024 11:56 am IST - Jalna

PTI
Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad. File

Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad. File

Former Union Minister Bhagwat Karad on July 29 said Marathas must not be given quota under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) segment. Mr. Karad, a Rajya Sabha MP, said the Bharatiya Janata Party's stand on not diluting OBC quota is very clear.

Maharashtra’s latest Maratha quota law and its challenges | Explained

"The 10% quota given to Marathas by the Maharashtra government will stand legal scrutiny. As an OBC, I oppose extending benefits of OBC quota to the Maratha community," he told reporters.

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange has been leading a stir seeking reservations for Marathas under the OBC segment after giving them Kunbi certificates. This has been vehemently opposed by OBC outfits.

