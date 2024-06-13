GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil suspends indefinite fast

The Maratha community had been protesting against the State Government on the issue of the Maratha reservation for several years

Updated - June 13, 2024 03:47 pm IST

Published - June 13, 2024 03:45 pm IST

PTI
Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil during his hunger strike, demanding the implementation of the ‘Sage Soyare’ ordinance, on June 12, 2024.

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil during his hunger strike, demanding the implementation of the ‘Sage Soyare’ ordinance, on June 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: ANI

Activist Manoj Jarange on June 13 announced that he is suspending his indefinite fast over Maratha reservation.

Mr. Patil started his fast unto death on June 8 as indicated by him in April this year.

Also Read | Jarange-Patil given IV fluids on day 5 of protest

Mr. Patil had said that if the Maratha reservation is not provided this time, he will contest the Maharashtra Assembly elections that are expected to take place in October later this year.

Earlier in April this year, Mr. Patil said that he would go on a hunger strike if the State Government did not resolve the Maratha reservation issue by June 4.

He had criticised both the ruling Mahyuti tripartite alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi for “doing nothing” regarding the Maratha reservation.

Jarange-Patil warns Congress of electoral backlash in Maharashtra Assembly polls over Maratha quota issue

“We have been misled by the state government. Mahayuti has not given us Maratha reservation...When Maha Vikas Aghadi was in power, they did nothing for the Maratha reservation,” he had said.

The Maratha community had been protesting against the State Government on the issue of the Maratha reservation for several years.

In February this year, the Maharashtra Government, during a special Assembly session, approved a Bill to extend 10 per cent reservation to the Marathas, based on a report submitted by the Maharashtra Backward Class Commission (MBCC).

Mr. Patil had earlier in February this year ended his hunger strike against the government after 17 days. However, Mr. Jarange Patil opposed the reservation and insisted on a quota for the Marathas under the OBC category.

Mr. Jarange Patil’s Maratha reservation campaign is accused of receiving financial support from ‘political associates,’ and it is alleged that he made inflammatory remarks during the campaign.

Advocates challenge law on Maratha reservation  

Mr. Patil had claimed that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis was conspiring to eliminate him (Manoj Patil) by poisoning him with saline. In a reply to the Manoj Patil claim, Maharashtra BJP Chief Ashish Shelar said, “Whatever Manoj Jarange Patil says, he is making false allegations, he is misleading the people.”

In March, in sign of taking a tougher stand against the Maratha agitation, the Maharashtra Government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the allegations of conspiracy and violence during the stir in Maharashtra.

The SIT was formed on the instructions of the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker after the matter of threats issued to Deputy Chief Minister Fadanvis was raised in the Assembly by BJP MLAs.

