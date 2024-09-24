GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Maratha activist Jarange enters eighth day of hunger strike; health deteriorates

In light of Jarange's deteriorating health, the authorities have increased security, deploying police personnel around the village and surrounding areas

Updated - September 24, 2024 06:12 pm IST - Jalna

PTI
Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange during a rally. File.

Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange during a rally. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange's health deteriorated on Tuesday as he entered the eighth day of his hunger strike to press for reservations for the Marathas under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category.

He has refused to take fluids or medication despite appeals from members of the Maratha community gathered at the protest site in Antarwali Sarathi village in Jalna.

Also read | Maharashtra deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis is ‘Maratha hater’, alleges Jarange-Patil

Mr. Jarange launched the indefinite hunger strike on September 17, his sixth in over a year.

His supporters have urged him to allow medical intervention, but he remains resolute, refusing water and medicines.

A medical team is on standby at the site, requesting permission to treat him, but Mr. Jarange has declined all assistance.

The activist has been demanding the implementation of the draft notification declaring blood relatives of Marathas as Kunbis based on historical documents from the Satara, Bombay, and Hyderabad gazetteers.

His main demand is the grant of the OBC quota to Marathas in government jobs and education.

In light of Mr. Jarange's deteriorating health, the authorities have increased security, deploying police personnel around the village and surrounding areas.

Antarwali Sarathi has become the epicentre of the ongoing Maratha reservation movement. OBC activists Laxman Hake and Navnath Waghmare are staging a counter-protest at Wadigodri village, 2 km from Antarwali Sarathi, to oppose the inclusion of Marathas in the OBC category.

Published - September 24, 2024 05:53 pm IST

