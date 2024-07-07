Manoj Jarange Patil launches statewide awareness rally in Maharashtra, calls people to join

Amid the ongoing Maratha-OBC tussle, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange-Patil launched the statewide ‘Janjagruti Shantata Yatra’ campaign, with its first rally held in Hingoli on July 6.

Reiterating that securing the Maratha quota is their sole aim, the activist said, “We are least interested in the political games. If the reservation is not given, we will ensure that the Mahayuti government’s position in the Assembly election faces the same fate as it did in the Lok Sabha election.”

The rally, which is currently in its first phase, was joined by thousands of members of the Maratha community. Mr. Jarange-Patil planned the rally in multiple phases between July 6 and July 13, covering districts across the Marathwada region, including Beed, Latur, Jalna, and Nanded, and will end in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (previously Aurangabad).

While addressing the public in Hingoli, he said the government found registrations of Kunbi Maratha, so why can’t their relatives get the reservation? He warned Chief Minister Eknath Shinde led- MahaYuti government to stop ‘suppressing’ and ‘backstabbing’ the Maratha community, and instead start helping the community as they deserve to be a collector, and doctor, taking higher education, and reservations can make this possible.

For a year now, Maratha reservation has been creating a political stir in the State, with Mr. Jarange-Patil demanding to recognise Kunbis, an agrarian group under other backward class (OBC) community as ‘sage soyare’ (blood relatives) of the Maratha community members and issue Kunbi certificates to all Marathas, making them eligible to avail quota benefits.

Mr. Jarange-Patil’s agitation, spanning 10 months, has shaken the Maharashtra government, forcing them to resolve the Maratha quota question ahead of the Assembly election later this year. “Today we are doing an awareness rally, tomorrow if demands are not met, we will throng the streets in crores creating pressure on the government,” the activist added.